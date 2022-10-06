Ricciardo keeping keen eye on Bathurst 1000

Daniel Ricciardo will be keeping a close eye on this weekend’s Bathurst 1000 despite competing at the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix.

The Australian confessed that, while unable to watch the race, he will be following events over the course of the weekend.

Ricciardo has a tenuous relationship with the Supercars grid, having driven Rick Kelly’s Nissan Altima prior to the 2019 Australian Grand Prix.

His boss, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown, is also a part-owner of Walkinshaw Andretti United where, while Chaz Mostert is a fellow brand ambassador for Optus.

“I follow it in terms of I’ll definitely watch highlights and try to track a little bit who’s looking quick and stuff like that,” Ricciardo said when asked by Speedcafe.com if he follows Supercars and if he has a favourite for this weekend’s race.

“I’m not sure who’s looking good, who’s going to be the favourite necessarily this weekend, but it’s a cool race.”

The 33-year-old revealed his parents have made the pilgrimage to the Mountain for this weekend, their first time at the Great Race.

“I think it’s their first time,” the West Aussie explained.

“So I’m keen to speak to them over the course of the weekend and hear how the experience is going.

“But it is really cool,” he added.

“As a kid, watching it, you’d put the whole day aside and watch the Bathurst 1000, and it was always an event.

“So, fond memories of that race and hopefully it’s a good one this year.”

Ricciardo heads into this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix off the back of his best result of the season in Singapore last Sunday when he finished fifth.

This weekend he will boast McLaren’s latest upgrade, the squad only having enough parts for use on Lando Norris’ car a week ago.

Opening practice in Suzuka begins at 14:00 local time tomorrow (16:00 AEDT/06:00 BST/01:00 ET) with Qualifying at 17:00 on Saturday and race start at 16:00 on Sunday.