New Mustang Supercar revealed at Bathurst

Slade Perrins

Thursday 6th October, 2022 - 12:45pm

Ford’s Gen3 Mustang Supercar

The new Ford Mustang GT Supercar has been uncovered in a world-first reveal at the Repco Bathurst 1000.

Ford’s S650 Mustang body will race in next year’s Supercars Championship with the introduction of Gen3.

It replaces the S550 body, currently raced by Blue Oval Supercars teams.

The newly-updated Gen3 Mustang prototype will turn its first laps today at Mount Panorama, driven by Dick Johnson.

Gen3 will debut at the season-opening Newcastle 500, which has now been locked in for March 10-12, 2023.

