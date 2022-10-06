McLean fastest in incident-filled Super2 Practice 2 at Bathurst

Eggleston Motorsport’s Matt McLean has clocked the fastest lap of a heavily-disrupted Practice 2 for Round 5 of the Dunlop Super2 Series at Bathurst.

McLean set a 2:07.1031s in his #54 VF Commodore just before a second red flag period which ultimately led to the session being declared, leaving him 0.0284s faster than MW Motorsport’s Tyler Everingham (#27 Nissan Altima).

Practice 1 fast man Cameron Hill (#111 Triple Eight Race Engineering VF Commodore) was third on a 2:07.2864s, from Zak Best (#78 Tickford Racing FGX Falcon), and series leader Declan Fraser (#777 Triple Eight VF Commodore), with Brad Vaughan (#5 Anderson Motorsport FG Falcon) top in the Super3 class in 16th outright on a 2:10.5089s.

The Mount Panorama track surface was dry despite lingering grey clouds and Everingham, whose opening practice session effectively came to an early end due to a power steering drama, set the initial pace on a 2:10.1908s and then a 2:07.9998s.

A red flag was called in the 10th minute for either of two incidents for Super3 drivers, with James Masterton (#219 Masterton Motorsport VE Commodore) having a standard lock-up and off at Murray’s Corner, but Brendan Strong (#75 Brendan Strong VE Commodore) going deep into the tyre wall at Griffins Bend for reasons unclear.

While Strong was able to extricate himself, there was a long delay to recover the car and reset the barrier, with the end of the session extended 10 minutes to 15:30 local time and hence a net loss of around 12 minutes before green flags flew again.

A number of drivers reportedly rolled back out on green tyres and Hill immediately shifted the benchmark, albeit by just 0.0022s to a 2:07.9976s.

The fastest lap was reset then by Best’s 2:07.4441s, Everingham’s 2:07.1315s, and finally McLean’s (#54 VF Commodore) 2:07.1031s before a second red flag period, with just over 10 minutes remaining.

The cause was McLean’s Eggleston team-mate Cameron Crick, who skated off at The Chase and got his #38 VF Commodore stuck in the sodden gravel trap.

Behind the top five all-told was Angelo Mouzouris (#6 MWM Nissan Altima), from Matt Payne (#10 Grove Racing Nissan Altima), Thomas Maxwell (#3 MWM Nissan Altima), Reef McCarthy (#999 Image Racing VF Commodore), and Jay Hanson (#49 Image VF Commodore) in a top 10 covered by 1.8860s.

Aaron Seton had an early excursion up the Hell Corner run-off error having locked the inside-front on the #30 Matt Stone Racing VF Commodore before being classified 14th on a 2:09.4474s.

David Murphy experienced one of the more unusual incidents in the early minutes of the session when he lost control exiting The Cutting but essentially spun into the gap in the wall where a tow truck is usually parked.

Save for some light contact with the tyres which line the opening of the wall, he got away unscathed and was able to rejoin the race track once turning his Eggleston-run #24 FG Falcon around in the infield.

Qualifying for Race 1 of the weekend starts tomorrow at 09:20 local time/AEDT.

Full results to follow

Results: Practice 2

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Cls Fastest lap Split 1 54 Eggleston Motorsport Matthew McLean Holden Commodore VF S2 2:07.1031 2 27 Blue Ribbon Legal / MWM Tyler Everingham Nissan Altima S2 2:07.1315 0:00.0284 3 111 Triple Eight Race Engineering Cameron Hill Holden Commodore VF S2 2:07.2864 0:00.1833 4 78 Best Leisure Industries Zak Best Ford Falcon FG/X S2 2:07.4441 0:00.3410 5 777 Triple Eight Race Engineering Declan Fraser Holden Commodore VF S2 2:07.6495 0:00.5464 6 6 aginic / MWM Angelo Mouzouris Nissan Altima S2 2:07.7639 0:00.6608 7 10 Grove Racing Matthew Payne Nissan Altima S2 2:07.7963 0:00.6932 8 3 SPITWATER / MWM Thomas Maxwell Nissan Altima S2 2:08.1976 0:01.0945 9 999 Bushwakka / Rare Spares Reef McCarthy Holden Commodore VF S2 2:08.8453 0:01.7422 10 49 CGI TMA Hire Jay Hanson Holden Commodore VF S2 2:08.9891 0:01.8860 11 38 Eggleston Motorsport Cameron Crick Holden Commodore VF S2 2:09.0366 0:01.9335 12 58 EFS 4×4 Accessories Ryal Harris Holden Commodore VF S2 2:09.1538 0:02.0507 13 11 Brema Group Racing Zane Morse Holden Commodore VF S2 2:09.2914 0:02.1883 14 30 Sherrin Rentals Aaron Seton Holden Commodore VF S2 2:09.4474 0:02.3443 15 67 Flash Bush Motorsports Nash Morris Ford Falcon FG/X S2 2:10.1896 0:03.0865 16 5 Anderson Motorsport Brad Vaughan Ford Falcon FG CH 2:10.5089 17 26 Eggleston Motorsport Kai Allen Holden Commodore VE CH 2:10.5709 18 75 Crusher Parts International Brendan Strong Holden Commodore VE SC3 2:13.7954 19 8 Steeline Racing Elly Morrow Holden Commodore VF S2 2:14.6568 0:07.5537 20 23 RHM / Nulon Ray Hislop Ford Falcon BA SC3 2:17.5217 21 7 Mocomm Motorsport Comms Jim Pollicina Holden Commodore VE SC3 2:17.6816 22 4 Crusher Parts International Tony Auddino Ford Falcon BF SC3 2:17.9890 23 76 STAGGER Men’s Health Online Garry Hills Holden Commodore VE2 SC3 2:18.3406 24 2 Page Bros Jayco Steven Page Holden Commodore VE2 SC3 2:18.3410 25 46 Turbo Brisbane Jarred Danaher Ford Falcon FG SC3 2:18.4564 26 35 Unit Racing Jason Gomersall Ford Falcon FG SC3 2:19.4805 27 219 Masterton Motorsport James Masterton Holden Commodore VE SC3 2:19.7038 28 25 Weldcraft Motorsport Paul Boschert Holden Commodore VE SC3 2:21.7458 29 24 Eggleston Motorsport David Murphy Ford Falcon FG SC3 2:22.9672 30 96 Collins Racing Gary Collins Holden Commodore VE2 SC3 2:25.2923

Classes: S2 Super2, CH Super3 Championship, SC3 Super3 Cup, HC Super3 Heritage Class