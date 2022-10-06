Masi returns to Supercars paddock at Bathurst

Michael Masi has made a return to the Supercars paddock at this weekend’s Repco Bathurst 1000.

The former Formula 1 race director was recently appointed Chair of the Supercars Commission, taking over the role from Neil Crompton.

It marks Masi’s first time at Bathurst since the Great Race of 2018 and his first Supercars event since the Adelaide 500 of 2019.

Following that, he stepped in as F1 race director after the sudden passing of Charlie Whiting at that year’s Australian Grand Prix.

Masi departed the FIA in July in the wake of the controversial title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the end of last year’s F1 season.

He then returned to Australia, before being appointed Chair of the Supercars Commission on September 1.

Masi also recently picked up a role on the South Australian Motor Sport Board.

Opening practice for the Repco Supercars Championship at Mount Panorama is currently underway.