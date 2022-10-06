Carrera Cup to mark 400th race at Bathurst

The Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship will celebrate its milestone 400th championship race at the 2022 Repco Bathurst 1000 his weekend.

Race 2 of the seventh round will mark the milestone, that has only been achieved by a select few categories in Australian motorsport.

It will also be a milestone weekend for long-time competitor Marc Cini who will make his 350th championship race start at the same time.

Boasting the most starts by any single driver, the Victorian has contested 119 of the 135 championship rounds held to date.

Of the current field, only Cini and Rodney Jane were on the grid for the first championship race in Carrera Cup Australia history.

Established in 2003, Porsche Carrera Cup Australia has provided a pathway for drivers to progress their careers nationally and internationally.

Seven-time Bathurst 1000 winner Jim Richards won the inaugural title in 2003 with 20 race victories, including seven on the trot.

His record-breaking season consisted of the majority of his 31 career race victories.

Five-time champion Craig Baird has claimed the most race wins in the history of the championship, collecting 60 wins over the course of his career.

2016 runner-up Alex Davison is second on the victory tally, with 47 race wins.

Current and former Supercars regulars including Fabian Coulthard, David Reynolds, Steven Richards, Nick Percat, Warren Luff, Andre Heimgartner, Luke Youlden, and Lee Holdsworth have also recorded race wins in the championship.

A significant step on the Porsche motorsport pyramid, several Australian and New Zealand talents have used the championship to progress their careers to an international level such as the likes of Matt Campbell, Jaxon Evans, Nick Foster, and Jordan Love

Qualifying for Round 7 of the 2022 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship will take place this afternoon at 17:10 local time/AEDT.