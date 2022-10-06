Best fined over Bathurst golf buggy speeding incident

Tickford Racing and Zak Best have both been fined after a golf buggy was found to be driving at “excessive speed” during the track walk at the Repco Bathurst 1000.

Each has been relieved of $3000, of which $2000 is suspended for the rest of the year, in what is the only penalty to be issued so far for the Repco Supercars Championship field at Mount Panorama.

The stewards report reads, “After a RD [Race Director] investigation into reports that during the Track Walk activity an unregistered golf buggy was observed to being driven on the Circuit (a public road) at an excessive speed and the occupants were not wearing any restraint device, and following admissions by Zak Best and Tickford Racing of a breach of Rule B6.5.6.1 – A person must not perform any act or make any omission which is negligent and causes, or is reasonably likely to cause, any personal injury or damage to property – the Stewards imposed a fine of $3,000 on each of Zak Best and Tickford Racing Pty Ltd, $2,000 of which was suspended until 31 December 2022 subject to no further breach of a similar nature during this period.”

Best was fourth-fastest across today’s Dunlop Super2 Series practice sessions in Tickford’s #78 FGX Falcon, and seventh in Practice 2 for the Championship field, which he took part in as Thomas Randle’s co-driver for the Great Race in the #55 Mustang.

Practice 3 is set to get underway tomorrow at 10:10 local time/AEDT.