Triple Eight surprises Lowndes ahead of 300th round

Triple Eight Race Engineering surprised Craig Lowndes with a framed picture of some of the Supercars he has raced ahead of his historic 300th round at the Repco Bathurst 1000.

Lowndes will pair up with Declan Fraser in the Supercheap Auto-backed #888 ZB Commodore wildcard.

The seven-time Great Race winner will become the first driver to record 300 ATCC/Supercars round starts on Sunday.