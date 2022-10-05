Tribute helmet for Luff at Bathurst after AORC tragedy

Warren Luff will run a tribute on his helmet to two Australian Off Road Championship competitors at this weekend’s Repco Bathurst 1000.

The six-time Bathurst 1000 podium finisher will run a decal on his helmet, in honour of Gerry Hoekstra and Ede Taric, when he takes part in this year’s 161-lapper alongside Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Nick Percat.

Hoekstra and Taric died during competition at the Rainbow Desert Enduro round of the AORC.

There was an outpouring of emotion from the off-road community following their passing, including from Luff.

A fellow AORC competitor himself, Luff told Speedcafe.com he wanted to do something to support the off-road community.

“It was a very tragic weekend with Gerry and Ede losing their lives in a very serious accident and look the whole motorsport community is a very close one,” Luff reflected.

“It’s a way of showing support to their friends, their family, and to all the competitors that were there.

“I just wanted to do something to remember them and support the whole off-road community.

“It’s nice to do what you can to help show the families that we’re still thinking of them.”

Luff will be hoping to do Hoesktra and Taric proud in the 1000km Mount Panorama enduro.

“It would give me great pleasure to obviously stand on the podium in their memory,” he said.

“It’s going to be a tough weekend, the weather is going to probably be a very big part of the race on Sunday.

“Nick and I will be out there giving it our absolute all.”

Given his history at Bathurst and long-term association with the organisation now known as WAU, Luff is confident of a strong showing.

“Every year you come here you want to you want to do well, you want to be on the podium,” he added.

“We know there’s gonna be a massive fight come Sunday, but we’re very well prepared, and we’re very confident.

“Ultimately we’ll see what the weather brings on Sunday, it’s going to be a bit of a bit of a lottery, but you’ve just got to be there at the end of the race, be somewhere close to the front and have a car that’s capable of challenging for the win.”

Practice 1 for this year’s race starts tomorrow at 11:00 local time/AEDT.