Track schedule released for Adelaide 500 return

Slade Perrins

Wednesday 5th October, 2022 - 3:18pm

The Adelaide 500 was last held in early 2020

The track schedule for the return of the Valo Adelaide 500 has been released ahead of the Repco Supercars Championship season finale.

Track action will take place over four days beginning on December 1.

As already confirmed, Supercars will feature the traditional pair of 250km races with one each on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday’s 78-lap affair, Race 33 of the championship, is slated to begin at 15:15 local time/ACDT.

The final race of the season, Race 34, is scheduled for 14:45.

Supercars action kicks off with Practice 1, which takes place over 30 minutes on Thursday, December 1, the only Supercars session of the day.

Friday activity is comprised of another half-hour of practice at 13:15 and a qualifying session at 17:35.

On Saturday, drivers get Practice 3 at 11:00 ahead of the Top 10 Shootout at 12:35, then the 78-lap opening race of the event.

The final day of the 2022 season will feature a qualifying session at 11:00, plus the Sunday shootout at 12:05 and the last race of the year.

The support category line-up features the Dunlop Super2 Series, Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS, Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters, Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series, and the S5000 Tasman Series.

2022 Adelaide 500 track schedule:

Thursday, December 1
Time Category Session
0850-0910 Touring Car Masters Practice
0925-0950 GT World Challenge Practice 1
1000-1015 Promoter Demonstration
1025-1050 S500 Tasman Series Practice 1
1105-1145 Dunlop Series Practice 1
1200-1220 Aussie Racing Cars Practice
1230-1250 Touring Car Masters Qualifying
1255-1310 Promoter Demonstration
1320-1345 GT World Challenge Practice 2
1400-1425 S500 Tasman Series Practice 2
1435-1450 Promoter Demonstration
1500-1540 Dunlop Series Practice 2
1555-1625 Supercars Practice 1
1640-1650 Dunlop Series Event Rides
1700-1720 Supercars Event Rides
Friday, December 2
Time Category Session
0850-0910 Aussie Racing Cars Qualifying
0925-0945 GT World Challenge Qualifying 1
0955-1015 GT World Challenge Qualifying 2
1030-1050 S500 Tasman Series Qualifying
1100-1110 Promoter Demonstration
1120-1140 Touring Car Masters Trophy Race
1155-1215 Aussie Racing Cars Race 1
1230-1300 Dunlop Series Qualifying 1
1315-1345 Supercars Practice 2
1345-1355 Promoter Demonstration
1405-1445 GT World Challenge Race 1
1455-1515 S500 Tasman Series Race 1
1530-1550 Touring Car Masters Race 1
1605-1625 Aussie Racing Cars Race 2
1640-1710 Dunlop Series Qualifying 2
1720-1730 Promoter Demonstration
1735-1750 Supercars Qualifying 33
Saturday, December 3
Time Category Session
0910-0930 Aussie Racing Cars Race 3
0940-1020 GT World Challenge Race 2
1030-1045 Promoter Demonstration
1100-1130 Supercars Practice 3
1130-1150 Promoter Demonstration
1200-1220 Touring Car Masters Race 2
1235-1305 Supercars Top Ten Shootout
1320-1340 S5000 Tasman Series Race 2
1355-1425 Dunlop Series Race 1 (19 laps)
1425-1435 Promoter Demonstration
1515 Supercars Race 33 (78 laps)
Sunday, December 4
Time Category Session
0840-0920 GT World Challenge Race 3
0935-0955 Promoter Demonstration
1005-1045 S5000 Tasman Series Race 3
1100-1115 Supercars Qualifying 34
1115-1125 Promoter Demonstration
1130-1150 Aussie Racing Cars Race 4
1205-1235 Supercars Top Ten Shootout
1250-1310 Touring Car Masters Race 3
1325-1355 Dunlop Series Race 2 (19 laps)
1355-1405 Promoter Demonstration
1445 Supercars Race 34 (78 laps)

