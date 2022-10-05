Track schedule released for Adelaide 500 return

The track schedule for the return of the Valo Adelaide 500 has been released ahead of the Repco Supercars Championship season finale.

Track action will take place over four days beginning on December 1.

As already confirmed, Supercars will feature the traditional pair of 250km races with one each on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday’s 78-lap affair, Race 33 of the championship, is slated to begin at 15:15 local time/ACDT.

The final race of the season, Race 34, is scheduled for 14:45.

Supercars action kicks off with Practice 1, which takes place over 30 minutes on Thursday, December 1, the only Supercars session of the day.

Friday activity is comprised of another half-hour of practice at 13:15 and a qualifying session at 17:35.

On Saturday, drivers get Practice 3 at 11:00 ahead of the Top 10 Shootout at 12:35, then the 78-lap opening race of the event.

The final day of the 2022 season will feature a qualifying session at 11:00, plus the Sunday shootout at 12:05 and the last race of the year.

The support category line-up features the Dunlop Super2 Series, Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS, Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters, Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series, and the S5000 Tasman Series.

2022 Adelaide 500 track schedule: