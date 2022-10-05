Track schedule released for Adelaide 500 return

The Adelaide 500 was last held in early 2020
The track schedule for the return of the Valo Adelaide 500 has been released ahead of the Repco Supercars Championship season finale.
Track action will take place over four days beginning on December 1.
As already confirmed, Supercars will feature the traditional pair of 250km races with one each on Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday’s 78-lap affair, Race 33 of the championship, is slated to begin at 15:15 local time/ACDT.
The final race of the season, Race 34, is scheduled for 14:45.
Supercars action kicks off with Practice 1, which takes place over 30 minutes on Thursday, December 1, the only Supercars session of the day.
Friday activity is comprised of another half-hour of practice at 13:15 and a qualifying session at 17:35.
On Saturday, drivers get Practice 3 at 11:00 ahead of the Top 10 Shootout at 12:35, then the 78-lap opening race of the event.
The final day of the 2022 season will feature a qualifying session at 11:00, plus the Sunday shootout at 12:05 and the last race of the year.
The support category line-up features the Dunlop Super2 Series, Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS, Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters, Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series, and the S5000 Tasman Series.
2022 Adelaide 500 track schedule:
|Thursday, December 1
|
|
|Time
|Category
|Session
|0850-0910
|Touring Car Masters
|Practice
|0925-0950
|GT World Challenge
|Practice 1
|1000-1015
|Promoter
|Demonstration
|1025-1050
|S500 Tasman Series
|Practice 1
|1105-1145
|Dunlop Series
|Practice 1
|1200-1220
|Aussie Racing Cars
|Practice
|1230-1250
|Touring Car Masters
|Qualifying
|1255-1310
|Promoter
|Demonstration
|1320-1345
|GT World Challenge
|Practice 2
|1400-1425
|S500 Tasman Series
|Practice 2
|1435-1450
|Promoter
|Demonstration
|1500-1540
|Dunlop Series
|Practice 2
|1555-1625
|Supercars
|Practice 1
|1640-1650
|Dunlop Series
|Event Rides
|1700-1720
|Supercars
|Event Rides
|Friday, December 2
|
|
|Time
|Category
|Session
|0850-0910
|Aussie Racing Cars
|Qualifying
|0925-0945
|GT World Challenge
|Qualifying 1
|0955-1015
|GT World Challenge
|Qualifying 2
|1030-1050
|S500 Tasman Series
|Qualifying
|1100-1110
|Promoter
|Demonstration
|1120-1140
|Touring Car Masters
|Trophy Race
|1155-1215
|Aussie Racing Cars
|Race 1
|1230-1300
|Dunlop Series
|Qualifying 1
|1315-1345
|Supercars
|Practice 2
|1345-1355
|Promoter
|Demonstration
|1405-1445
|GT World Challenge
|Race 1
|1455-1515
|S500 Tasman Series
|Race 1
|1530-1550
|Touring Car Masters
|Race 1
|1605-1625
|Aussie Racing Cars
|Race 2
|1640-1710
|Dunlop Series
|Qualifying 2
|1720-1730
|Promoter
|Demonstration
|1735-1750
|Supercars
|Qualifying 33
|Saturday, December 3
|
|
|Time
|Category
|Session
|0910-0930
|Aussie Racing Cars
|Race 3
|0940-1020
|GT World Challenge
|Race 2
|1030-1045
|Promoter
|Demonstration
|1100-1130
|Supercars
|Practice 3
|1130-1150
|Promoter
|Demonstration
|1200-1220
|Touring Car Masters
|Race 2
|1235-1305
|Supercars
|Top Ten Shootout
|1320-1340
|S5000 Tasman Series
|Race 2
|1355-1425
|Dunlop Series
|Race 1 (19 laps)
|1425-1435
|Promoter
|Demonstration
|1515
|Supercars
|Race 33 (78 laps)
|Sunday, December 4
|
|
|Time
|Category
|Session
|0840-0920
|GT World Challenge
|Race 3
|0935-0955
|Promoter
|Demonstration
|1005-1045
|S5000 Tasman Series
|Race 3
|1100-1115
|Supercars
|Qualifying 34
|1115-1125
|Promoter
|Demonstration
|1130-1150
|Aussie Racing Cars
|Race 4
|1205-1235
|Supercars
|Top Ten Shootout
|1250-1310
|Touring Car Masters
|Race 3
|1325-1355
|Dunlop Series
|Race 2 (19 laps)
|1355-1405
|Promoter
|Demonstration
|1445
|Supercars
|Race 34 (78 laps)
