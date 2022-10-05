> Features > Event Guides

R&J Batteries Event Guide: Bathurst 1000

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 5th October, 2022 - 4:00pm

Your free R&J Batteries Event Guide includes on-track schedules, TV times, track and tyre information, and race formats for the 2022 Bathurst 1000.

CLICK HERE to download the PDF.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]