Dane explains Triple Eight/Erebus pit stop sharing

Roland Dane has explained the way in which the Triple Eight Race Engineering and Erebus Motorsport wildcards will split pit crews at the Repco Bathurst 1000.

Dane will be the Team Manager on the Supercheap Auto-backed entry of Craig Lowndes and Declan Fraser at this weekend’s event.

Triple Eight is running the #888 ZB Commodore, which had its livery revealed yesterday.

The squad will share a garage and pit boom with the Boost Mobile-backed wildcard of Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway.

It sees two Bathurst legends in Lowndes and Murphy based alongside one another, with the crews located closest to pit entry.

In the Repco Supercars Championship, each pit boom is shared between two cars, which is not a problem for teams that have an even number of entries.

By virtue of the Triple Eight/Erebus wildcards sharing a bay, personnel from both squads will complete regular pit stops on either car during the race.

That means in a basic fuel, tyres, and driver change stop, the #888 will be serviced by both its own and Erebus personnel, and vice versa for the #51 of Murphy/Stanaway.

The specifics of whose personnel fill what role will be finalised in the lead-up to the race.

Dane noted that in some circumstances, such as brake changes, the respective crews will only do the work on their own car.

“We’ve got elements of the pit crew that are shared and elements that are unique to each team,” Dane told Speedcafe.com.

“So we’ve both got different disc change procedures for instance.

“It will be Triple Eight people doing the Triple Eight car and Erebus people doing their car.

“So there are some elements that will be shared and some elements that will be different.”

Separate organisations sharing a pit boom is not a first, with Triple Eight having done so itself in the past.

When it ran three entries in Supercars — the last year of which being 2018 — the Banyo-based team’s third car was stationed with Tekno Autosports.

While Triple Eight and Erebus will share the final pit boom, Blanchard Racing Team, the championship’s only single-car outfit, will share its garage and pit boom with the Matt Chahda Motorsport wildcard.

Lowndes previously told Speedcafe.com he is eyeing a podium at this year’s Bathurst 1000 as the event marks 50 years since his mentor Peter Brock’s first win.

Practice 1 at Bathurst begins at 11:00 AEDT on Thursday.