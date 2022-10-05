Buemi joins Envision Racing

Formula E champion Sebastien Buemi will join Envision Racing on a multi-year deal.

The 2016-17 title winner will join forces with the British-based outfit after eight seasons with DAMS.

He is set to pilot the team’s new-generation Formula E car alongside New Zealander Nick Cassidy.

One of the most experienced drivers on the grid, Buemi has started 98 Formula E races, starting 14 of those from pole, with 13 wins, and 29 podiums.

The Swiss driver is looking forward to joining forces with Envision Racing.

“It’s an interesting time to be part of Formula E and I can’t wait to start driving for Envision Racing next season,” Buemi said.

“I have always had a huge amount of respect for the team, and I believe they’ve done a great job in maximising results over the years.

“The new Gen3 era is hugely important for the sport and presents a new challenge, with a faster, lighter and more powerful car.

“My objective is to fight at the front, so I’m looking forward to start testing and preparing myself ahead of the first race in Mexico City.”

Envision Racing Managing Director Sylvain Filippi is confident Buemi will make a successful contribution.

“As a team, we’re always aiming to be as competitive as possible,” he stated.

“In Sebastien we’re confident that we have one of the fastest, most experienced, and ambitious drivers on the grid, which gives us great confidence going into the new season.

“We believe that alongside Nick Cassidy, we have two drivers that can help us to compete at the front of the grid and challenge for both team and driver championship titles next season.”

Envision Group’s Vice President Franz Jung welcomed Buemi to the fold.

“I’m delighted to welcome Sebastien to the Envision family. Sebastien’s track record speaks for itself and he’s going to be an invaluable asset to the team.”

The 2023 Formula E season will commence with the Mexico City ePrix on January 14.