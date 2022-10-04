> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Lowndes, Fraser Bathurst 1000 livery launch

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 4th October, 2022 - 7:51pm

Watch as the covers are pulled off the Supercheap Auto ZB Commodore Supercar which Craig Lowndes and Declan Fraser will drive for Triple Eight Race Engineering in the Great Race.

