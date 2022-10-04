Triple Eight Supercheap Auto Bathurst wildcard livery revealed

The covers have been pulled off the Supercheap Auto ZB Commodore Supercar which Craig Lowndes and Declan Fraser will drive for Triple Eight Race Engineering in the Great Race.

Triple Eight will once again field a wildcard entry at the Repco Bathurst 1000 with backing from Supercheap Auto.

The covers were pulled off what will be Car #888 at the Supercheap Auto store in Kelso, just outside the Bathurst township, earlier this afternoon.

CLICK HERE for live stream

It features a base comprised of selfies submitted by thousands of race fans in recent weeks and the auto parts and accessories retailer’s usual red and yellow hues.

The ‘heartbeat’ line along the front bar and doors is a tribute to “the fans and their passion behind the sport”, while the navy blue pattern on the rear quarter-panel is a nod to Mount Panorama itself.

Triple Eight will also field its two Red Bull Ampol Racing entries, for 2020 Great Race-winning duo Shane van Gisbergen/Garth Tander in Car #97, and Broc Feeney/Jamie Whincup in Car #88.

Lowndes has won the Bathurst 1000 seven times, two shy of his mentor Peter Brock, while Declan Fraser is on his debut in the Great Race.

The latter is, however, the leader of the Dunlop Super2 Series in a Triple Eight VF Commodore and will be on double duty this weekend.

Lowndes said, “I’m really excited to share our livery with everyone.

“It’s the biggest race of the year and to be able to share it with our fans and literally take them on the ride around The Mountain with Declan and I is something truly memorable.

“It’s even more special to have been able to pull the covers off in Bathurst in front of hundreds of our fans here at Supercheap Auto.

“Both Declan and I are really excited to hit the track on Thursday.

“We’ve had three successful test days leading up into this week, and Declan has shown some great speed and composure throughout.

“We have every intention of being right in the mix and giving the fans something to cheer about.”

Fraser added, “The car looks absolutely amazing. I especially love the incorporation of the heartbeat and having thousands of fans’ faces all over the car.

“Revealing our Supercheap Auto wildcard livery in front of fans at Bathurst was one of the best experiences I’ve ever been a part of. I’m incredibly thankful for all their support as I embark on my first Bathurst 1000.

“Today was a super way to kick off Bathurst week and I can’t wait to hit the track.”

More to follow