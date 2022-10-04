Pink tyres return for Supercars at Bathurst 1000

Dunlop tyres at this weekend’s Repco Bathurst 1000 will once again feature pink branding in support of the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF).

For the third consecutive year, $50 will be donated to the NBCF for every pit stop that is made in the Great Race.

Supercars’ control tyre supplier first supported the cause in 2020, though its commitment will be more noticeable this year.

The Dunlop Motorsport team will wear pink uniforms at the event, while track signage will feature pink branding.

Dunlop Super2 Series and Super3 entries will also have pink logo decals incorporated onto the cars.

Supercars CEO Shane Howard said: “The number of women involved in our sport through volunteering, participation and administration continues to increase, which is why initiatives such as this are so important.

“We are honoured to be supporting Dunlop’s initiative at Bathurst as it will help fund vital research that will help increase survival rates.”

“Some of our drivers and others within our sport have personally lost loved ones to this awful disease.

“We’re proud to be playing our part alongside Dunlop to raise awareness through the pink tyre initiative again in 2022.”

Supercars will run on the hard tyre compound at Mount Panorama.

Practice 1 at Bathurst begins at 11:00 AEDT on Thursday.