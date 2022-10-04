Marquez: Rain at Thailand MotoGP ‘saved my life’

Marc Marquez says that wet conditions on race day at the Thailand MotoGP “saved my life” given the state his right arm was in.

Marquez finished fifth at Buriram in the third round back since more surgery in June on the arm which he badly broke at Jerez in 2020.

The six-time premier class champion has spoken often of not being at his physical best and hence fatiguing through a race weekend, admitting that a wet qualifying day at Japan’s Motegi, a week prior, helped him because he could conserve energy.

He did reveal, however, that his recovery from that outing took longer than expected.

Surprisingly, the first two days of the Thailand event were dry, at least so far as the MotoGP sessions were concerned, but something approaching the Marquez of old was on display as he rode aggressively on his Repsol Honda.

He stated, after taking eighth on the grid following a mistake during his only new tyre run in Qualifying 2, that he was not capable of finishing on the podium in a dry race but was “enjoying it” on the bike and his chances were “open” if the race was wet.

As it turned out, the rain was desperately needed given how stiff his right arm was when he woke up on Sunday morning.

“Honestly speaking, the rain conditions saved my life because it’s true, it was the first time I approached the weekend full attack from FP1,” recounted the 29-year-old.

“I was riding as you could see on the TV; aggressive, moving the bike, shaking and saving some crashes.

“But [on Sunday] I got up and the arm was blocked, I felt like it was very stiff.

“In the Warm Up, the feeling was horrible, but then we worked in the Clinica [Mobile, medical service] and I was able to race in a good way. There was not any limitation from the physical condition.”

Marquez added, “You can see there is a bit [of fatigue] as soon as I put the elbow up [on the bike]; it means the arm is not working well and the fatigue is there.

“But during all weekend I was able to ride in a good way, with the elbow in a good position. Today I was not riding perfect but in rain conditions, I need to say that there was not a limitation.”

While MotoGP stays in the region for the Australian Grand Prix, just over a week from now at Phillip Island, the Catalan will be returning to Spain between events to recuperate.

“I would like to stay around here but work is work and I am working now to come back to the top,” explained Marquez.

“In Spain I must visit the physios, also the doctors, everything is OK, but just to control well and continue the work.

“Phillip Island will be a tough circuit, especially with the Honda because our weak points will be concentrated.

“But for me, the most important thing is that from Aragon to the Thai GP I felt big [physical] steps.

“That was the target and I know in Australia maybe Honda will bring some new parts.

“Let’s see, we are working for 2023.”

Practice at Phillip Island starts on Friday, October 14.