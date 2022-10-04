> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Supercheap Auto Bathurst wildcard livery

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 4th October, 2022 - 4:43pm

More angles of the Supercheap Auto ZB Commodore Supercar which Craig Lowndes/Declan Fraser will drive in the Great Race this weekend.

2022 Repco Supercars Championship
2022 Repco Supercars Championship
2022 Repco Supercars Championship
2022 Repco Supercars Championship
2022 Repco Supercars Championship
2022 Repco Supercars Championship
2022 Repco Supercars Championship
2022 Repco Supercars Championship
2022 Repco Supercars Championship
2022 Repco Supercars Championship
2022 Repco Supercars Championship
2022 Repco Supercars Championship
2022 Repco Supercars Championship
2022 Repco Supercars Championship
2022 Repco Supercars Championship
2022 Repco Supercars Championship

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]