Singapore organisers claim record F1 crowds

Organisers of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix claimed a record crowd attended this year’s event.

According to officials, a record 302,000 people attended Marina Bay over the three days, a large contingent of those coming from Australia.

“It is wonderful to welcome fans back to the Marina Bay Street Circuit,” said Colin Syn, Deputy Chairman of the Singapore GP.

“The return of Formula 1 was highly anticipated, with tickets snapped up within hours of the launch earlier this year.

“From the time we announced our contract renewal at the end of January, we have had several months of intense planning to put together a mega show to signal our return in a big way.

“In addition to the race action, we have curated an exciting range of entertainment, interactive and gastronomic experiences for the fan zones, as well as introduced new grandstands and hospitality facilities.”

Sunday’s race was won by Sergio Perez in mixed conditions after initially being delayed due to heavy rain in the hours prior.

Once the lights went out, Perez shot into an early lead and was never headed, staving off an attack in the closing stages and overcoming a post-race time penalty to take his second win of the year.

Singapore had been absent from the Formula 1 calendar since 2019 owing to the global pandemic.

In January, it was announced a new deal had been signed that will keep the race on the schedule until at least 2028.

Paired with the Japanese Grand Prix this year, which begins on Thursday, the two events will again be run back-to-back next season with Singapore to host the 17th round of the season on September 17.

Marina Bay joined the Formula 1 scene in 2008 and was the sport’s first night race.

The 2009 encounter proved controversial following revelations that Nelson Piquet Jnr deliberately crashed, allowing Fernando Alonso to take victory.

In the years since, the event has established itself as one of the most high-profile and popular races on the calendar, particularly with Australians given it is the next closest following Melbourne.

Next year’s race is expected to see revisions to the Marina Bay circuit as construction on the NS Square section of the circuit – the grandstand section at Turns 17 and 18 (see image above).

Work is scheduled to get underway in March, and run through to the end of 2026m with a permanent deck designed to replace the existing floating platform.

Artists’ impressions of the development include no provision for the Formula 1 circuit to maintain its existing course with the current grandstand replaced by a large stadium-style complex.