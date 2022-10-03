Seven reveals on-air team for Bathurst 1000

The Seven Network has revealed its broadcasting line-up for the 2022 Repco Bathurst 1000.

Leading the coverage over the three days will be well-known sport presenters Mark Beretta and Mel McLaughlin.

Joining the hosts will be former Supercars regular Jack Perkins, who will couple his commentary commitments with his co-drive in the Bathurst 1000 alongside Erebus Motorsport’s Will Brown.

The on-air air team is rounded out by Chris Stubbs, Brad Hodge, and Emma Freedman.

Five-time Supercars champion Mark Skaife and respected commentator Neil Crompton will lead the commentary during the 161-lap endurance race, with Mark Larkham to report live from pit lane.

This year’s coverage of the Bathurst 1000 is set to provide viewers a more in-depth experience, with live in-car crosses to feature when the field is under Safety Car.

Drivers, co-drivers, team principals, and key pit lane figures will also offer insights during the race.

The Seven Network will provide live free-to-air coverage of the event on Channel 7 and 7plus.

In the lead-up to the race, 7plus will stream a 24-hour Bathurst 1000 throwback channel.

Seven’s Bathurst coverage will commence proper on Friday at 10:00 local time/AEDT and will showcase Practice 3, Practice 4, and Qualifying for Race 30, with the evening broadcast to feature Pit Lane Live.

Saturday’s coverage from Mount Panorama starts at 10:00 local time/AEDT on Channel 7, 7mate, and 7plus, and will include Practice 5, Practice 6, as well as the Top 10 Shootout for Race 30.

On Sunday, Seven’s broadcast kicks off at 07:30 AEDT, ahead of Warm Up with the pre-race coverage to commence at 10:30 local time/AEDT.

Race 30 of the 2022 Supercars Championship, the Bathurst 1000 is scheduled to get underway at 11:15 local time/AEDT.

Practice 1 at Mount Panorama takes place on Thursday, October 6 from 11:00 local time/AEDT.