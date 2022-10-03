> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 3rd October, 2022 - 3:39am

Provisional results from the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix in Marina Bay.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 59
2 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +7.595s
3 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +15.305s
4 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team +26.133s
5 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team +58.282s
6 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team +61.330s
7 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +63.825s
8 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team +65.032s
9 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +66.515s
10 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri +74.576s
11 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team +93.844s
12 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team +97.610s
13 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team +1 lap
14 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +2 laps
15 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri DNF
16 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team DNF
17 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing DNF
18 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team DNF
19 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing DNF
20 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team DNF

