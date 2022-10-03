POLL: Who will win the Bathurst 1000?

With the Repco Bathurst 1000 now just days away, we ask who you think will win the Great Race, in this week’s Pirtek Poll.

While Shane van Gisbergen is almost out of sight in terms of the Repco Supercars Championship title itself, 12 teams and 56 drivers in 28 cars all start on level terms in their pursuit of the other big prize on offer at Mount Panorama.

Van Gisbergen/Garth Tander will, of course, be one of the key pairings to look out for in the #97 Red Bull Ampol Racing, but the 2020 Great Race winners were comprehensively outpaced by Walkinshaw Andretti United’s lead car in last year’s edition.

Chaz Mostert and engineer Adam De Borre remain in the Clayton squad’s #25 Mobil 1 Optus ZB Commodore, but the victorious partnership has been broken up with Lee Holdsworth’s off-season move to Penrite Racing, with Fabian Coulthard getting the nod as his replacement.

It is one of the few changes among the cars which most would regard as among the favourites to be first to the chequered flag come Sunday afternoon, although in some regards it is a like-for-like switch.

While there are any number of variables which can affect the final outcome, WAU’s #25 entry would therefore have to be regarded as one of the red-hot chances this time around based on last year alone.

Then, it threw all of its eggs into the Bathurst basket at the back end of the season and was rewarded handsomely with a stunning beatdown, mid-race tyre failure notwithstanding.

Mostert’s championship hopes are almost mathematically extinguished already so there is no reason to suggest that the Clayton-based team has not taken a similar approach this time around while, as the two-time winner himself noted, Coulthard now, like Holdsworth then, is just in his first year out of a full-time Supercars seat.

Even on the other side of the garage, Mobil 1 NTI ZB Commodore pilot Nick Percat has had a tough first season back at the team but is capable of a strong performance at Bathurst, where his co-driver Warren Luff is a magnet for podiums.

At Triple Eight Race Engineering, van Gisbergen is joined by Tander in Car #97 for a fourth year, after a second place in 2019, the win in 2020, and what would probably have been another podium last year if the big Kiwi did not go for broke and destroy a tyre in the hope of running down Mostert.

SVG has hardly missed a beat with new-for-2022 engineer Andrew Edwards, with whom Tander had a full test day last week, and while the former did skip said outing at Queensland Raceway due to his World Rally Championship debut, they had already practiced pit stops back at the workshop in Banyo.

That sideways outing in New Zealand might in fact prove a handy warm-up in the likely event that it rains, conditions in which van Gisbergen tends to excel but is also not infallible.

In Car #88, apprentice Broc Feeney is joined by master Jamie Whincup and while the championship rookie has not disgraced himself at all this year, experience is a precious commodity at Mount Panorama. How the Supercheap Auto-backed wildcard of veteran Craig Lowndes and debutant Declan Fraser fares will also be a key point of interest.

Next door to the Red Bull Ampol operation in pit lane, the Shell V-Power Racing Team will be hoping to be far more competitive than it was last year.

Fortunately for them, there is reason to be optimistic given Will Davison’s pace at Pukekohe, when the field was on the same, hard compound of tyre that it will use at Bathurst, and when Dick Johnson Racing was testing for the Great Race.

With Scott McLaughlin unavailable, the team has once again turned to Alex Davison to join his brother in Car #17, and while he has 17 Bathurst 1000 starts to his name, he has not had much competitive seat time of late.

In Car #11, on the other hand, Anton De Pasquale is joined by Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series leader Tony D’Alberto, who has become a fixture of DJR.

Fellow Ford team Tickford Racing can also be thrown into the mix as a big chance for victory, largely on account of the #6 Monster Energy Mustang of Cameron Waters and James Moffat.

In fact, Waters has become something of a Bathurst specialist, with pole position for the race in 2020, then a podium that year with Will Davison and last year with Moffat.

Agonisingly, both were second places, but Waters, like van Gisbergen, is a man who certainly knows how to race hard when victory is there for the taking.

Speaking of hard racing, Brodie Kostecki created any number of heart-stopping moments on his way to a podium with David Russell in one of the Erebus Motorsport entries last year.

Erebus is one of the teams which tends to lift at Mount Panorama, and Russell is a safe pair of hands, meaning a win for the #99 Boost Mobile car would not be a big surprise either.

Worth noting also is that the podium for each of the last five Bathurst 1000s has been some combination of Triple Eight, WAU/Walkinshaw Racing, Erebus, DJR (Team Penske), and Tickford, meaning recent history would have to be turned around for another squad to make the top three.

Can they do it, or will one of the aforementioned five outfits get the job done again? Cast your vote below in this week’s Pirtek Poll.