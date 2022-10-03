Matt Chahda Motorsport’s Bathurst 1000 livery breaks cover

Matt Chahda Motorsport (MCM) will make its debut in the Repco Bathurst 1000 this weekend as the ‘Caltex Young Stars’ team.

The family-run team is making the step up from the Dunlop Super2 Series to field a wildcard in the Great Race of 2022, with Matt Chahda himself to be partnered by Jaylyn Robotham.

Now, the livery for the Walkinshaw Andretti United ZB Commodore which the squad will field has been revealed, showing off backing from the ‘Caltex with Techron’ fuel brand and convenience store/food outlet Jack and Co.

“To have the support of a global brand like Caltex is a huge boost for our first Bathurst 1000 campaign,” said Matt Chahda.

“The car looks fantastic and knowing that we’re carrying the same branding as some of the most famous names of this race is exciting.

“It’s an honour for us to represent Caltex, giving us the best possible opportunity to take on the challenge ahead of us this week.

“Our preparation has been fantastic, and Jaylyn and I are as ready to go as we can be. We can’t wait to get on track.”

Robotham, normally one of Chahda’s rivals in the Super2 Series, was also enthused about the partnership.

“It’s surreal that we have the support of a brand like Caltex for our Bathurst campaign this year,” said the Image Racing/Erebus Academy regular, who won the opening race of this year’s second-tier campaign.

“I’m excited to be representing the Caltex Young Stars as Matt, the team and I go to Bathurst to tackle the Great Race for the first time.

“The build-up, testing and preparation have already been great, but to see the car in its Caltex with Techron livery, alongside all our great supporters, makes it seem much more real.

“I couldn’t be more ready to go.”

As Chahda referred to, the Caltex brand has backed six winners of the Great Race and become synonymous with The Chase section of Mount Panorama, for which it has enjoyed multiple stints as naming rights sponsor.

However, its involvement in the 2022 edition is a notable development considering the changes which the brand has experienced in recent years.

The Caltex name is owned by American oil giant Chevron, and had been used under licence in Australia by the company now known as Ampol.

That agreement was brought to an end when Chevron decided to return to the market in its own right by buying the Puma Energy network of service stations, after which Ampol expanded its partnership with Triple Eight Race Engineering to take over co-naming rights of its Supercars Championship effort from the now defunct Holden.

Cris Gillespie, Head of Marketing at Chevron Australia Downstream, said, “This is an incredibly exciting way to be involved with Australian motorsport, at the biggest race of the year and with an ambitious team really looking to challenge the sport’s big names in their Bathurst debut.

“It’s an event that features heavily in Caltex’s history of motorsport sponsorship with famous names who have carried our colours in the past.

“We’re proud to be supporting two young stars making their mark in the sport and building on the rich history the Caltex brand has in Australia’s most famous motor race.”

Amin Chahda, father of Matt, continues to serve as the squad’s Team Principal for the Bathurst 1000 effort, while veteran Supercars engineer Wally Storey has been recruited as Team Manager, with WAU providing support for the programme.

Both Chahda and Robotham will step aside from Super2 this weekend, meaning their full focus is on the Great Race.

The #118 MCM ZB Commodore and the rest of the Supercars Championship field is set to take to the Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit for opening practice this Thursday, October 6.