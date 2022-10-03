Loscialpo takes out SMP TA2 round, Johnson salvages race win

Zach Loscialpo has scored his maiden TA2 Muscle Car Series round win, as Jett Johnson redeemed himself with a race win after a troublesome weekend at Sydney Motorsport Park.

A tidy performance from Loscialpo saw him collect the round win and 2022 Southern Series title, with three podium finishes from the three races contested over the weekend.

“Really proud to get the round win and the Southern Series title,” said the New South Welshman.

“It’s an awesome accomplishment for the team.

“We worked hard, the last round was difficult for us but all the work and late nights have paid off this weekend.”

Chevrolet Camaro driver Josh Haynes won the opening race on Sunday to clinch back-to-back race victories before Race 3 was declared a non-event after a five-car shunt on the opening lap at Turn 2.

In Race 4, Haynes led the way from the outset, as Johnson, who started fifth, passed Michael Coulter and Aaron Stibbs on the first lap to move up to third.

Loscialpo fended off multiple attempted moves from Johnson before the third-generation driver got past on Lap 5.

Johnson reeled in Haynes to be within striking distance for the lead with five laps remaining.

Struggling for tyre life, Haynes managed to hold off Johnson up until the penultimate lap when a strong run out of Turn 5 encouraged Johnson to dive down the inside at Turn 6.

The pair raced wheel-to-wheel around Corporate Hill as Johnson gained the lead, before Haynes attempted to re-gain position at Turn 8.

In doing so, the Chevrolet Camaro driver locked the rear brakes and made contact with Johnson which turned both drivers around.

Johnson managed to recover to take the chequered flag however Haynes was stuck in the infield, allowing round winner Loscialpo and Masters Class winner Coulter to round out the podium.

Mark Crutcher crossed the line fourth, ahead of Lee Stibbs in fifth.

Nicholas Bates, Nick Lange, John Hollinger, Graham Cheney, and Peter Robinson rounded out the top 10.

Following Sydney Motorsport Park, Johnson leads the way by 91 points ahead of Graham Cheney, ahead of Masters Class leader Bates in third, with one points-paying round to go.

The TA2 Muscle Car Series will next take to the track at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International on November 11-13, before the final round of the series at Winton Motor Raceway on November 18-20.