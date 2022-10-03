Carrera Cup title battle set for Bathurst

The 2022 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship title fight is expected to be closely fought at the Repco Bathurst 1000 this weekend.

Harri Jones leads in the outright standings and Geoff Emery in Morris Finance Pro-Am heading into the penultimate round of the season at Mount Panorama.

Jones, who sealed the 2022 Michelin Junior title at the previous round at Sandown Raceway, maintains a 68-point margin over David Wall in the overall standings, while Emery holds a slim four-point advantage over Dean Cook, following his round win at Sandown.

Despite a troublesome weekend at Sandown, that included his first non-finish for the season, Jones managed to salvage a lead in the championship standings, heading the order on 689 points.

Wall capitalised off the drama, with a consistent showing by the 2017 title winner ensuring he maintains second in the standings on 621 points,16 points clear of Dylan O’Keeffe.

A race victory for O’Keeffe at Sandown ensured he remains a title contender, with the RAM Motorsport driver third in the standings on 605 points.

Last time out, Aaron Love re-entered title calculations by picking up two out of three race victories in securing back-to-back round victories to find himself fourth in the standings.

David Russell, who will be piloting the #99 Erebus Motorsport Holden Commodore ZB alongside Brodie Kostecki in the Bathurst 1000, rounds out the top five on 595 points.

In the Pro-Am class, Emery’s victory at Sandown saw him return to the top of the standings.

After winning the opening round, Emery lost the lead, before fighting back with victory in Round 4 at Townsville.

The lead then went to The Bend Motorsport Park owner Sam Shahin who took the win at his home circuit, before Emery responded at Sandown.

The Ash Seward Motorsport driver leads the standings on 731 points, ahead of Cook on 727 points.

Liam Talbot is in third on 693 points, with Shahin in fourth on 665 points, while Rodney Jane is in fifth on 615 points.

Carrera Cup action at Bathurst commences on Thursday with Practice and Qualifying, to be followed by one race each day across the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.