Campbell crowned IMSA GTD Pro champion

Matt Campbell has claimed the GTD Pro class title in the 2022 IMSA SportsCar Championship.

The factory Porsche driver and Mathieu Jaminet sealed the title by merely starting the 2022 Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta, finishing third in class and 25th in the overall standings.

The Pfaff Motorsport squad started the 10-hour endurance race with Felipe Nasr behind the wheel.

The Brazilian drove strong stints in the first two and a half hours, before handing the #9 Porsche 911 GT3 R to Campbell in sixth place.

There were dramas for the Australian early in his shift, with contact with another GT vehicle forcing Campbell to return to the pits with a punctured tyre.

After losing two laps, Campbell and Jaminet continued their charge, closing the gap to the leaders within an hour, before fighting for the lead.

A Caution period with around 35 minutes left on the clock set up an enthralling battle for class victory, with the #9 Porsche 911 GT3 R crossing the line in fourth place after 386 laps.

Post-race, the Pfaff Motorsport squad was elevated to a podium finish, after a rival was issued a penalty.

Campbell felt elated following the triumph.

“It feels totally surreal,” he reflected.

“We’ve won every title in this tremendous year and we’re back on the podium again at the final race.

“It’s amazing what we have achieved as a team.

“There was only one race where we didn’t end up on the podium, that’s phenomenal.”

The Warwick-raised driver said the victory made for a fitting farewell, as he will be joining Porsche Penske Motorsport to participate in the Porsche 963 Hypercar programme next year.

“On one hand, it’s a pity that our journey with the Pfaff Motorsports squad ends here.

“On the other hand, I’m really excited about racing the Porsche 963 next year with Porsche Penske Motorsport.”

It concludes a dominant season for the Canadian squad which consisted of five victories, most notably at the 24 Hours of Daytona, as well as three pole positions.

Amongst Campbell’s achievements were a pole position at Lime Rock Park, as well as the fastest lap at Road America to boot.

He will return to Australia this week to take part in the 2022 Repco Bathurst 1000 alongside David Reynolds in the #26 Grove Racing Ford Mustang.