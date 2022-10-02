Results: Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, Qualifying
Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix from Marina Bay.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1:54.129
|1:52.343
|1:49.412
|2
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|1:54.404
|1:52.818
|1:49.434
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|1:53.161
|1:52.691
|1:49.466
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1:54.559
|1:53.219
|1:49.583
|5
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|1:55.360
|1:53.127
|1:49.966
|6
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|1:55.914
|1:53.942
|1:50.584
|7
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:55.606
|1:53.546
|1:51.211
|8
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|1:53.057
|1:52.723
|1:51.395
|9
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:55.103
|1:54.006
|1:51.573
|10
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:55.314
|1:53.848
|1:51.983
|11
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|1:54.633
|1:54.012
|
|12
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|1:55.629
|1:54.211
|
|13
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|1:55.736
|1:54.370
|
|14
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|1:55.602
|1:54.380
|
|15
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|1:55.375
|1:55.518
|
|16
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|1:56.083
|
|
|17
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|1:56.226
|
|
|18
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|1:56.337
|
|
|19
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|1:56.985
|
|
|20
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|1:57.532
|
|
