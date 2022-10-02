> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 2nd October, 2022 - 12:50am

Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix from Marina Bay.

Pos Num Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3
1 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 1:54.129 1:52.343 1:49.412
2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 1:54.404 1:52.818 1:49.434
3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1:53.161 1:52.691 1:49.466
4 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 1:54.559 1:53.219 1:49.583
5 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 1:55.360 1:53.127 1:49.966
6 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 1:55.914 1:53.942 1:50.584
7 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:55.606 1:53.546 1:51.211
8 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:53.057 1:52.723 1:51.395
9 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 1:55.103 1:54.006 1:51.573
10 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:55.314 1:53.848 1:51.983
11 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1:54.633 1:54.012
12 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 1:55.629 1:54.211
13 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 1:55.736 1:54.370
14 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 1:55.602 1:54.380
15 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1:55.375 1:55.518
16 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1:56.083
17 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 1:56.226
18 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 1:56.337
19 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 1:56.985
20 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 1:57.532

