Massive crash ends TA2 race

A five-car shunt brought an early end to Race 3 in Round 5 of the TA2 Muscle Car Series at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Back-to-back race winner Josh Haynes led the way as the field muscled its way into Turn 2, with series leader Jett Johnson on the move early, as contact between Mark Crutcher, Dean Lindstorm, and Aaron Tebb resulted in a concertina crash.

The crash caused Tebb to be spun around, with Hayden Jackson running into the front-end of the #93 Chevrolet Camaro, before Anthony Tenkate’s #69 Ford Mustang ended up underneath the #81 Dodge Challenger, with Michael Rowell and Paul Hadley caught at the end of the nose-to-tail pile-up.

The incident resulted in the race being declared a non-event.

All drivers involved were taken to the medical centre for precautionary checks, with all cleared by medical officials.

Race 4 of the TA2 Muscle Car Series will take place at 14:30 AEDT/13:30 AEST.