Haynes wins, as Johnson strikes trouble in TA2

Josh Haynes has scored back-to-back race wins in the TA2 Muscle Car Series at Sydney Motorsport Park, while Jett Johnson found trouble.

Haynes set the tone in the Top 10 Shootout posting a blistering 1:34.5063s to grab pole position, with Johnson forced to start from the rear of the field.

The series leader brought out the red flag in Qualifying after an off-track excursion in his Ford Mustang at Turn 1 on the first flying lap.

Haynes then drove away from pole to take a commanding lights-to-flag victory in the opening 12-lap encounter.

Johnson charged towards the front recovering to pass seven cars in the first two laps.

Johnson’s day went from bad to worse after suffering a mechanical failure at Turn 1 and sailed into the tyre barriers on Lap 3 which brought out the safety car for three laps to recover his Ford Mustang.

Haynes gapped the field on the restart and cantered away to win by five seconds over Loscialpo, as Michael Coulter finished third.

Lee Stibbs crossed the line in fourth, with Masters Class winner Mark Crutcher in fifth.

Graham Cheney, Nick Lange, Nicholas Bates, Dean Lindstrom, and TA2 Muscle Car Series founder Peter Robinson rounded out the top 10.

After starting in sixth, provisional pole sitter Brad Gartner retired on Lap 2 after his mechanical issue from the Top 10 Shootout returned in the race.

In Race 2, Haynes took the chequered flag by three seconds over Coulter, while Loscialpo held second before dropping back to third in the closing stages.

Stibbs finished fourth, as Johnson charged from the back of the grid to finish fifth.

Cheney crossed the line in sixth, as Bates passed Crutcher to take out the Masters Class in Race 2, with Aaron Tebb and Lange completing the top 10.

Race 3 of the TA2 Muscle Car Series will take place at 11:20 AEDT/10:20 AEST.