GALLERY: Holden set to farewell Bathurst 1000

Holden is preparing to farewell Mount Panorama, with next weekend’s Repco Bathurst 1000 bringing an end to more than 50 years of history and heritage.

With the move to the Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the Supercars Championship in 2023, this year’s running of the Great Race will mark the final time a Holden takes to the Mountain in Supercars.

View a gallery of some of Holden’s most memorable race cars.

Pictures: AN1 Images and Holden.