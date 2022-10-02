> News > Formula 1

Final Starting Grid: Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 2nd October, 2022 - 9:30pm

The final starting grid for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, including all penalties.

Pos Num Driver Team
1 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari
2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
4 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari
5 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team
6 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team
7 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri
8 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
9 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
10 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri
11 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team
12 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team
13 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team
14 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team
15 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team
16 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team
17 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team
18 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing
19 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing
Pit Lane 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Penalties

