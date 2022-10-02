Anderson hospitalised after fiery NASCAR truck crash at Talladega

Jordan Anderson was airlifted to hospital after a fiery crash during the NASCAR Truck Series at Talladega Superspeedway.

The #3 Chevrolet was spinning across the track when it burst into flames on entry into Turn 1 on Lap 19.

The truck continued to spin until it arrived at a stop on the inside wall, where Anderson was able to quickly extricate himself from the burning vehicle.

After being initially treated in the infield care centre, the South Carolina native was loaded into the medical helicopter and airlifted out of the venue to a Birmingham hospital, where he is being treated for burns to his arms, knees, and neck.

It is understood that Anderson is awake in hospital and could be released in several hours.

Matt DiBenedetto was declared the winner of the race as it ended under Caution.

It was determined that DiBenedetto was leading the race at the time of the incident.

The Rackley-Willie Allen Racing driver was leading the NASCAR Truck Series for the first time in his career, when the race was called.