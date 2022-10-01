Violent Moto3 paddock incident under investigation

Footage has emerged of a mechanic attacking a rider in the Moto3 paddock at the previous Thailand Grand Prix, three years ago.

A video which only surfaced during this year’s Thailand weekend shows Tom Booth-Amos, a CIP rider in 2019, being kicked and struck by a crew member after seeming to complain about his motorcycle.

Booth-Amos himself has confirmed the footage is genuine, while CIP has advised that the offending crew member is no longer “involved” with the team.

Nevertheless, Dorna Sports has issued a statement to European media outlets advising that an investigation into the incident is underway.

The furore broke out after a 13-second video was posted to a Twitter account apparently belonging to former British Superbike rider Steve Brogan.

It shows Booth-Amos walking back to the CIP marquee while seeming to complain about the bike, after which he adds, with voice raised, “It’s not right; it’s f***ing simple.”

The crew member to whom he had been speaking then proceeds to kick him in the backside at least twice as they walk to the back of the marquee, and strike him with his hand at least once, as the pit walling shakes.

What is said and by whom as the attack takes place is not audible.

Booth-Amos wrote on social media that he felt pressured to not speak out about the incident, and did not even tell his management at the time.

He is, however, “happy to be out that place.”

“The video that has appeared is from the 2019 Thai Grand Prix,” confirmed the Briton.

“There were a lot of issues with the team that year that were never spoken about and I kept quiet just to try and keep my ride for the 2020 season as it was my dream to stay in that paddock.

“This happened after the race when my bike broke down due to a mechanic’s error, I was asked to not say anything and I kept quiet.

“I never told anyone including Dorna or my management at the time.

“That’s just one thing that happened that year, people don’t know what goes on behind the TV screen.”

Booth-Amos moved to the Supersport 300 World Championship in 2020 and now competes in the Supersport World Championship, both of which support WorldSBK.

In response, CIP issued its own statement via social media.

“About the video from 2019, on behalf of the team, we strongly denounce this kind of behaviour,” it read.

“And we want to publicly apologise to Tom Booth-Amos.

“A team is not the effort of one person but of a whole group of people.

“That’s why the technician is no longer involved in our team.

“Violence of any kind is not acceptable in our sport and beyond.

“We have taken all the necessary measures to ensure that it does not happen again in the future.”

Dorna Sports has advised that an investigation is being undertaken.

“The incident that occurred at the 2019 Thai GP involving Moto3 rider Tom Booth-Amos and his former team has recently come to light,” its statement read.

“Accordingly, it is being investigated.”

CIP currently fields Australian rookie Joel Kelso and Japanese rider Kaito Toba, the former of whom has signed with CFMoto Pruestel GP for the 2023 campaign and the latter for Sic58 Squadra Corse.