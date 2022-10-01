> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, Free Practice 3

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 1st October, 2022 - 9:30pm

Full results from Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix from Marina Bay.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 10 1:57.782
2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 11 1:58.308 +0.526s
3 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 11 1:58.848 +1.066s
4 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 8 1:59.429 +1.647s
5 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 10 1:59.526 +1.744s
6 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 10 2:00.373 +2.591s
7 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 8 2:00.911 +3.129s
8 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 10 2:01.007 +3.225s
9 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 9 2:01.010 +3.228s
10 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 12 2:01.036 +3.254s
11 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 12 2:01.089 +3.307s
12 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 7 2:01.220 +3.438s
13 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 14 2:01.245 +3.463s
14 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 12 2:01.502 +3.720s
15 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 13 2:01.679 +3.897s
16 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 12 2:01.791 +4.009s
17 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 12 2:01.907 +4.125s
18 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 11 2:02.066 +4.284s
19 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 11 2:02.599 +4.817s
20 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 9 2:03.510 +5.728s

