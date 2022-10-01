Results: Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, Free Practice 3
Full results from Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix from Marina Bay.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|10
|1:57.782
|
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|11
|1:58.308
|+0.526s
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|11
|1:58.848
|+1.066s
|4
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|8
|1:59.429
|+1.647s
|5
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|10
|1:59.526
|+1.744s
|6
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|10
|2:00.373
|+2.591s
|7
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|8
|2:00.911
|+3.129s
|8
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|10
|2:01.007
|+3.225s
|9
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|9
|2:01.010
|+3.228s
|10
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|12
|2:01.036
|+3.254s
|11
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|12
|2:01.089
|+3.307s
|12
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|7
|2:01.220
|+3.438s
|13
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|14
|2:01.245
|+3.463s
|14
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|12
|2:01.502
|+3.720s
|15
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|13
|2:01.679
|+3.897s
|16
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|12
|2:01.791
|+4.009s
|17
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|12
|2:01.907
|+4.125s
|18
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|11
|2:02.066
|+4.284s
|19
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|11
|2:02.599
|+4.817s
|20
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|9
|2:03.510
|+5.728s
