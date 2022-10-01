> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, Free Practice 2

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 1st October, 2022 - 12:30am

Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix from Marina Bay.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 22 1:42.587
2 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 13 1:42.795 +0.208s
3 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 25 1:42.911 +0.324s
4 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 7 1:42.926 +0.339s
5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 21 1:43.182 +0.595s
6 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 22 1:43.412 +0.825s
7 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 25 1:43.431 +0.844s
8 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 22 1:43.520 +0.933s
9 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 12 1:43.906 +1.319s
10 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 20 1:43.982 +1.395s
11 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 15 1:44.013 +1.426s
12 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 23 1:44.249 +1.662s
13 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 21 1:44.422 +1.835s
14 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 21 1:44.469 +1.882s
15 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 24 1:44.524 +1.937s
16 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 24 1:45.144 +2.557s
17 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 11 1:45.211 +2.624s
18 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 17 1:45.447 +2.860s
19 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 22 1:45.623 +3.036s
20 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 24 1:46.553 +3.966s

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]