Results: Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, Free Practice 2
Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix from Marina Bay.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|22
|1:42.587
|
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|13
|1:42.795
|+0.208s
|3
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|25
|1:42.911
|+0.324s
|4
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|7
|1:42.926
|+0.339s
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|21
|1:43.182
|+0.595s
|6
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|22
|1:43.412
|+0.825s
|7
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|25
|1:43.431
|+0.844s
|8
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|22
|1:43.520
|+0.933s
|9
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|12
|1:43.906
|+1.319s
|10
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|20
|1:43.982
|+1.395s
|11
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|15
|1:44.013
|+1.426s
|12
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|23
|1:44.249
|+1.662s
|13
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|21
|1:44.422
|+1.835s
|14
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|21
|1:44.469
|+1.882s
|15
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|24
|1:44.524
|+1.937s
|16
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|24
|1:45.144
|+2.557s
|17
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|11
|1:45.211
|+2.624s
|18
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|17
|1:45.447
|+2.860s
|19
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|22
|1:45.623
|+3.036s
|20
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|24
|1:46.553
|+3.966s
