Hamilton summoned for alleged breach of FIA International Sporting Code

Lewis Hamilton has fronted the stewards for an alleged breach of the FIA International Sporting Code following Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.

A note from the stewards summoned the seven-time world champion to a hearing at 19:45 local time.

The stated reason was for an “Alleged breach of Appendix L, Chapter III of the FIA International Sporting Code.”

That specific part of the ISC relates to drivers’ equipment, with the Articles within that Chapter related to helmets, flame-resistant clothing, front head restraint, safety belts, and the wearing of jewellery.

It is not known whether it is for jewellery that the Mercedes driver has been summoned, though that has been a hot topic for much of 2022.

Hamilton has held a firm stance over the topic since it hit the headlines over the Australian Grand Prix weekend earlier this season.

Back then, FIA Race Director Niels Wittich made specific mention of “jewellery in the form of body piercing or metal neck chains” in his event notes.

Since then, a Scrutineering Declaration Form has been introduced, which must be signed to confirm drivers were in compliance with the regulations.

Hamilton has remained a notable objector to the renewed focus on the regulations, which have been in force throughout his career in Formula 1.

He has adopted the stance that the wearing of jewellery is an expression of individuality and a matter of personal choice.

“I can’t remove at least two of them,” Hamilton said in Miami in May.

“I can’t really explain where it is, but what I can say is it’s platinum that I have, so it’s not magnetic.

“It’s never been a safety issue in the past. I’ve had, in 16 years, so many MRI scans and not had to take the platinum, for example, because it’s not been an issue.”

The 37-year-old has since moved to brush away discussion of the topic by claiming there were more important things to focus on.

