Groves’ FIA Motorsport Games livery breaks cover

The livery that Team Australia will compete with in the GT category at the FIA Motorsport Games has broken cover.

Father and son combination Stephen and Brenton Grove will represent their country at Circuit Paul Ricard in France.

The pair, which head the Penrite Racing operation in the Repco Supercars Championship, scored a bronze medal at the 2019 edition of the Games.

They will return this year in the GT discipline, having unveiled the livery for their Porsche which features the Groves’ signature boxing kangaroo.

It’s a personal touch that was also seen on their class-winning Bathurst 12 Hour Porsche 911 GT3 R when Stephen and Brenton partnered Ben Barker in 2020.

“The Games mark an exciting stage in global motorsport and as a team, we couldn’t be prouder to represent Australia on such a stage,” said Brenton.

“We think the livery will stand out well as we take to one of the most iconic circuits in the world later this month.”

Team Australia recently announced the participation of Porsche factory driver Matt Campbell, who will join the father-son duo for the GT Endurance component of the Games.

Stephen was previously named team captain, with the Australian flag also represented by TCR representative Aaron Cameron and karting youngsters Aiva Anagnostiadis and Peter Bouzinelos.

”The Australian team is ready for the challenge ahead, and I am excited by the line-up we have which includes some fantastic Australian drivers including Matt Campbell,” he added.

“I’m excited to work with all team members to support them in their respective categories.

“Our GT livery showcases our signature boxing kangaroo which features on a range of Porsche’s myself and Brenton have driven over the years.

“It’s fitting to be representing Australia with this, and I look forward to seeing it in action at Paul Ricard.”

The FIA Motorsport Games takes place from October 28-30, with TV coverage of some form touted for Australia.