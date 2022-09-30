> News > Bikes

Zarco tops Thailand MotoGP Friday practice

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 30th September, 2022 - 10:15pm

Johann Zarco. Picture: MotoGP.com

Johann Zarco has set the pace in a Ducati one-two-three in Friday practice for the Thailand MotoGP.

The Prima Pramac Racing rider clocked a 1:30.281s with the chequered flag out on Free Practice 2 at Buriram to edge Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) by 0.018s.

Jorge Martin made it both Pramac entries in the top three, ahead of Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda), championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha), and Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo).

Neither of the latter three improved in FP2 on their Free Practice 1 efforts, when Marquez topped that session on a 1:30.523s despite an early lowside crash at Turn 3.

The top 10 was rounded out by Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Ducati), Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM), Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar), and Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha).

Those 10 are highly likely to go through to Qualifying 2 directly given the forecast of rain on Saturday morning when Free Practice 3 takes place, which spells bad news for Aleix Espargaro.

The Aprilia Racing rider is 13th having moved his personal-best only to a 1:30.892 in FP2, as he tries to reduce his 25-point deficit to Quartararo in the championship.

Two more practice sessions and the two qualifying sessions take place tomorrow.

Friday practice: Thailand MotoGP Combined times

Pos Num Rider Nat Team Bike Time Session
1 5 J.ZARCO FRA Prima Pramac Racing Ducati 1:30.281 FP2
2 63 F.BAGNAIA ITA Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 1:30.299 FP2
3 89 J.MARTIN ESP Prima Pramac Racing Ducati 1:30.471 FP2
4 93 M.MARQUEZ ESP Repsol Honda Team Honda 1:30.523 FP1
5 20 F.QUARTARARO FRA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 1:30.555 FP1
6 43 J.MILLER AUS Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 1:30.588 FP1
7 10 L.MARINI ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati 1:30.594 FP2
8 88 M.OLIVEIRA POR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:30.608 FP2
9 42 A.RINS ESP Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 1:30.641 FP1
10 21 F.MORBIDELLI ITA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 1:30.765 FP1
11 23 E.BASTIANINI ITA Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati 1:30.790 FP1
12 35 C.CRUTCHLOW GBR WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team Yamaha 1:30.881 FP1
13 41 A.ESPARGARO ESP Aprilia Racing Aprilia 1:30.892 FP2
14 72 M.BEZZECCHI ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati 1:30.964 FP2
15 12 M.VIÑALES ESP Aprilia Racing Aprilia 1:30.996 FP2
16 49 F.DI GIANNANTO ITA Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati 1:31.004 FP1
17 44 P.ESPARGARO ESP Repsol Honda Team Honda 1:31.007 FP1
18 33 B.BINDER RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:31.059 FP1
19 73 A.MARQUEZ ESP LCR Honda CASTROL Honda 1:31.113 FP2
20 87 R.GARDNER AUS Tech3 KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:31.325 FP1
21 40 D.BINDER RSA WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team Yamaha 1:31.367 FP2
22 25 R.FERNANDEZ ESP Tech3 KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:31.390 FP2
23 45 T.NAGASHIMA JPN LCR Honda IDEMITSU Honda 1:31.927 FP2
24 9 D.PETRUCCI ITA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 1:32.706 FP1

