What to watch this weekend on Stan Sport

The 2022 FIA World Rally Championship has returned to New Zealand for Round 11 of this year’s championship and you can watch the action on Stan Sport.

The top-tier rally competition returns to the Land of the Long White Cloud after a decade-long hiatus.

Local pairings Hayden Paddon/John Kennard, Shane van Gisbergen/Glen Weston, Harry Bates/John McCarthy, Luke Anear/Andy Sarandis, and Ben Hunt/Tony Rawstorn will go head-to-head in the WRC2 class.

The WRC title could be decided by Sunday, with Kalle Rovanperä only needing to outscore Ott Tänak by eight points, or just seven, providing he also wins the event.

Rovanperä leads the overall standings on 207 points, ahead of Tänak on 154 points, while Belgian Thierry Neuville is third on 131 points.

WRC – Rally New Zealand