VIDEO: Rebuilt #9 Erebus entry returns to track

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 30th September, 2022 - 9:16am

Erebus Motorsport took to Winton Motor Raceway earlier this week for a pre-Bathurst test day in which the #9 ZB Commodore turned its first laps following a mammoth rebuild process.

