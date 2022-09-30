> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Chaz Mostert recaps his 2021 Bathurst victory

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 30th September, 2022 - 5:16pm

2021 Bathurst 1000 winner Chaz Mostert discusses how fast last year’s ‘rocketship’ was at Bathurst.

The Mobil 1 ambassador talks about the emotion of winning, the teamwork involved, and returning to the mountain on the back of last year’s success.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]