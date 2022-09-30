TV times, Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix

Next-gen Hyundai sedan to debut in TCR
Supercars appoints Chief Innovation and Sustainability Officer
Alpine poised to confirm Gasly for 2023
BJR shows off Jones/Boys’ Bathurst 1000 livery
Tänak leads Rally New Zealand, SVG third in WRC2
Johnson sets sights on TA2 title
Expanded calendar for WEC in 2023
VIDEO: Rebuilt #9 Erebus entry returns to track
Marquez’s Motegi recovery took longer than expected
Moto2 rider Canet rejected by teams because of his tattoos
Ricciardo ‘at peace’ with Formula 1 future
