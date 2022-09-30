> News > Formula 1

TV times, Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 30th September, 2022 - 2:12pm

Catch all the action from this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix

Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix from Marina Bay.

Friday, September 30

Practice 1, 19:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Practice 2, 22:45 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Saturday, October 1

Practice 3, 19:45 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 22:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 23:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, October 2

Pit Lane Post-Qualifying, 00:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pre-race, 20:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 21:55 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Monday, October 3

Post-race, 00:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race highlights, 23:30
Network 10 (10 Bold)

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]