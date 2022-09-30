Supercars appoints Chief Innovation and Sustainability Officer

Supercars has opened up a new role in the organisation with the appointment of a Chief Innovation and Sustainability Officer.

Experienced major events and sport administrator Tim Watsford has been recruited for the role, starting prior to the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500.

Watsford is the CEO of the Northern Territory Major Events Company and has been integral in the Darwin Triple Crown Supercars event.

Prior to that role, he was involved in the National Rugby League (NRL), Australian Rugby Union and the Sydney Cricket and Sports Ground Trust.

Watsford has more than 20 years of experience in the major events sector and will lead Supercars’ innovation sustainability initiatives.

“Tim brings to Supercars an understanding of the demands of working with a diverse range of local and national stakeholders which is critical to the sport’s future,” said Supercars CEO, Shane Howard.

“It is critical we put in place someone with a strong understanding of sustainability and Tim has played a key role in this area for a number of years.

“This new role will have a key focus on strengthening our relationships with government at all levels, as well as ensuring Supercars’ continues to focus on innovative and sustainable initiatives that ensure the next generation of fans connect with the sport moving into the future.

“Tim fully understands the complexities of Supercars’ critical relationships with government at all levels and will be a key figure in maintaining strong relationships with these stakeholders.”

Watsford added: “It is a privilege to join Supercars at such an exciting time for the sport. Gen3 coming online in 2023, major events back in full swing and such an engaged ownership group wanting to drive the sport to new levels.

“The growth opportunities are endless and I’m looking forward to supporting Shane and the broader Supercars team achieve success into what is a very exciting future.”