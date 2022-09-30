Ricciardo forced to wait for latest McLaren upgrade

Lando Norris will have the sole example of McLaren’s latest upgrade package fitted to his car this weekend, with Daniel Ricciardo having to wait until the Japanese Grand Prix.

The new package includes a raft of upgrades to the floor and sidepods, items designed with a view towards the 2023 season.

With Ricciardo set to leave McLaren at the end of the year, the Australian was pragmatic about missing out this weekend.

“So Lando’s got it,” the Australian confirmed to media, including Speedcafe.com.

“Just with time and whatever, resources – ultimately it’s both – we’ll both have it in Japan, but this weekend it’s just him.

“And I guess the next question is ‘why him?’. A lot of its development, as well, in direction of 2023, so it’s pretty much that.

“Obviously he’s here next year, I’m not, so for him to get another weekend to give the team feedback and obviously direction for next year, that’s ultimately the reason.”

“As far as I know, like Japan I’ll have exactly the same as him,” Ricciardo added when asked by Speedcafe.com if components would be witheld given his impending departure.

“I think this is it now, this will be our last update.

“So I would say, as of Japan, we’ll have the same. I foresee us having the same stuff till the end of the year.

“Again, if there is maybe one part with a view of ’23, I’ll probably assume he gets it, but I think this weekend is probably the only one where there’ll be that difference.”

It is standard process for teams to restrict the access a departing staff member may have in the final stages of their contract.

For technical staff that typically sees them placed on gardening leave to limit or prevent the transfer of ideas and concepts, that option is usually not available when it comes to drivers.

Instead, a driver is excluded from conversations surrounding the future development of the car.

That is the case for the Australian, though he has retained access to current data and remains involved with debriefs as normal.

Not having the upgrade this weekend is therefore a disappointment, but one that can be reasonable and logically explained.

“Normally you want it, don’t get me wrong, but it’s not always as simple as ‘okay, we’re going to bolt it on and you’re going to go five-tenths quicker.’

“I kind of hope it’s quicker because that means Japan looks good.”

McLaren sits fifth in the constructors’ championship, 18 points down on Alpine with six races remaining.

The Anglo-French operation also has developments this weekend, namely a new floor for the A522.

Opening practice for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix begins this evening at 18:00 local time (20:00 AEST/03:00 BST/22:00 ET) in Marina Bay.