Results: Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, Free Practice 1

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 30th September, 2022 - 9:12pm

Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix from Marina Bay.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 19 1:43.033
2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 20 1:43.117 +0.084s
3 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 16 1:43.435 +0.402s
4 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 15 1:43.839 +0.806s
5 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 20 1:44.066 +1.033s
6 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 23 1:44.138 +1.105s
7 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 23 1:44.736 +1.703s
8 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 12 1:45.221 +2.188s
9 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 23 1:45.258 +2.225s
10 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 11 1:45.336 +2.303s
11 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 21 1:45.354 +2.321s
12 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 20 1:45.724 +2.691s
13 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 23 1:45.725 +2.692s
14 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 21 1:46.028 +2.995s
15 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 25 1:46.081 +3.048s
16 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 19 1:46.119 +3.086s
17 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 24 1:46.408 +3.375s
18 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 22 1:46.601 +3.568s
19 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 21 1:46.680 +3.647s
20 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 17 1:47.092 +4.059s

