Results: Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, Free Practice 1
Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix from Marina Bay.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|19
|1:43.033
|
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|20
|1:43.117
|+0.084s
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|16
|1:43.435
|+0.402s
|4
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|15
|1:43.839
|+0.806s
|5
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|20
|1:44.066
|+1.033s
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|23
|1:44.138
|+1.105s
|7
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|23
|1:44.736
|+1.703s
|8
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|12
|1:45.221
|+2.188s
|9
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|23
|1:45.258
|+2.225s
|10
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|11
|1:45.336
|+2.303s
|11
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|21
|1:45.354
|+2.321s
|12
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|20
|1:45.724
|+2.691s
|13
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|23
|1:45.725
|+2.692s
|14
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|21
|1:46.028
|+2.995s
|15
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|25
|1:46.081
|+3.048s
|16
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|19
|1:46.119
|+3.086s
|17
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|24
|1:46.408
|+3.375s
|18
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|22
|1:46.601
|+3.568s
|19
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|21
|1:46.680
|+3.647s
|20
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|17
|1:47.092
|+4.059s
