Next-gen Hyundai sedan to debut in TCR

A new variation of the Hyundai i30 Sedan N TCR is set to debut in the 2022 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series finale.

Sydney-based team HMO Customer Racing took delivery of the four-door sedan last week in preparation for the final round of the 2022 TCR Australia Series, which will be held as part of the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International at Mount Panorama from November 11-13.

The Hyundai squad put the turbo-charged four-cylinder powered front-wheel-drive through its pace at a shakedown at Winton Raceway today.

Josh Buchan, who is currently fourth in the series standings, is hopeful of enjoying success behind the wheel of the latest iteration.

“It’s very exciting that new cars are being introduced to the category, which shows the growth of the championship and its relevance to manufacturers such as Hyundai,” he enthused.

“I’ve never driven a brand-new anything before – from go-karts and throughout my car racing career – so to be given this opportunity is very special.

“On top of that, to learn that I will then be driving the i30 Sedan N TCR for the first time in competition at Bathurst is phenomenal and a genuine privilege.

“It’s a real honour to have the support to make this happen from all the team at HMO Customer Racing, including team owner Barry Morcom and my chief engineer Rob Benson, and also Hyundai Australia.

“While it is not ideal that I will be heading to Bathurst with very few laps under my belt, we have already proven how successful the i30 N TCR already is in hatchback form with multiple wins and are confident the i30 Sedan N TCR will be just as competitive, particularly at Bathurst.

“In any case, it is great to get a better understanding of the car ahead of next year so we can get a head start and hit the ground running for a full title tilt in 2023.”