MotoGP announces India round, releases provisional 2023 calendar

MotoGP has announced a 21-round, provisional calendar for its 2023 season.

The campaign is set to feature two new circuits, with the Indian Grand Prix joining the already announced Kazakhstan Grand Prix as first-time MotoGP events.

As previously revealed, Portugal is the new season-opener, at the Algarve (‘Portimao’) circuit on March 24-26, followed a week later by Argentina and a fortnight later by the Unites States (officially the ‘Grand Prix of the Americas’).

From there, it is the traditional European phase with the grands prix of Spain, France, Italy, Germany, and The Netherlands.

Kazakhstan makes its debut as Round 9, to be held at the brand-new Sokol International Racetrack on July 7-9, the last action before the summer break.

The season picks up again with the British Grand Prix on August 4-6, followed by Austria, a later than usual stop at Catalunya, and the San Marino Grand Prix.

India’s former Formula 1 venue, the Buddh International Circuit, plays host to MotoGP for the first time on September 22-24, marking the start of a run of seven events in Asia and the Asia-Pacific region in a measure said to be motivated with sustainability in mind.

Round 15 is Japan and Indonesia moves from Round 2 to Round 16, then the Australian Grand Prix unfolds at Phillip Island on October 20-22 and the Thailand round a week later.

Malaysia now falls in November, as does Qatar, which relinquished its role as the now customary season-opener due to extensive pit lane works in readiness for the return of Formula 1.

Valencia continues to serve as the finale, on November 24-26.

With an extra round on the calendar relative to what will ultimately transpire this year, but two new circuits, Aragon has been dropped.

Finland’s KymiRing was to have finally hosted MotoGP this year after several false starts, but the circuit filed for bankruptcy in recent months and now faces an uncertain future.

While there will be 21 rounds, the number of races will jump to 42 with the introduction of Saturday afternoon sprints.

Testing for 2023 begins at Valencia in the days after this season’s final round, then moves to Sepang and Portimao in the new year.