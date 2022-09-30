Johnson sets sights on TA2 title

Jett Johnson is hoping to put himself in a championship-winning position following Round 5 of the TA2 Muscle Car Series at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The third-generation driver is part of a 20-car field that will take to the 4.5km circuit for four races at the penultimate round of the series.

Johnson holds a commanding lead of 124 points over Graham Cheney, and Nicholas Bates in the overall standings, with 440 points still up for grabs in the final two rounds.

Johnson delivered a masterclass performance last time out at Queensland Raceway in August, clean-sweeping all competitive sessions.

The 17-year-old is hoping to capitalise on his form and build on his experience at Sydney.

“Last time we were here I made quite a few mistakes while trying to learn the track,” Johnson said.

“We went back and reviewed everything so I’ll be looking to tidy myself up a bit more this weekend.”

The 2021 TA2 Northern Series winner is aiming to put together consistent performances, as he attempts to win his second circuit racing title.

“We’ve got a good starting point so I’m feeling pretty confident going into the weekend,” he added.

“I’ve got a decent lead in the championship at the moment so as long as I keep finishing races, it doesn’t have to be winning races, just finishing consistently in the top five and hopefully I can be in a position to win the championship.”

This weekend’s event doubles as Round 4 of the Southern Series and the final round of the Northern Series.

The Northern Series has come down to a three-way fight for the title between Cheney, Mark Crutcher, and Nick Lange, with Cheney holding a 22-point advantage over Crutcher.

The TA2 Muscle Car Series will take to the track for four practice sessions today, before Qualifying tomorrow at 09:30 AEST.