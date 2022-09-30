BJR shows off Jones/Boys’ Bathurst 1000 livery

Brad Jones Racing will welcome Wet & Forget as naming rights partner on the Macauley Jones/Jordan Boys entry for the Repco Bathurst 1000.

The squad has shown off its Great Race livery for the #96 ZB Commodore.

Wet & Forget will feature primary backing on the car with a blue and red colour scheme, while long-time supporter of Boys, Joss Group, will also be on the entry.

BJR Team Principal, Brad Jones, highlighted the significance.

“We have a long-standing relationship with Rod and Dave from Wet & Forget,” he said.

“They’ve supported us for a number of years so it’s great to have them on board as a naming rights sponsor, particularly for such a big event like Bathurst.”

“Joss Group supporting Macca and Jordan is also fantastic to see – two Albury boys in an Albury-based team with the backing of an Albury-based business.

“This doesn’t happen very often, so we want to do them proud.”

The first practice session for Supercars at Bathurst starts at 11:00 AEDT, Thursday, October 6.