Team 18 in ‘good spirits’ ahead of Bathurst 1000

Mark Winterbottom says Team 18 is in “good spirits” ahead of next weekend’s Repco Bathurst 1000.

The two-car squad took to Winton Motor Raceway on Wednesday for a pre-Bathurst test, with both co-drivers in attendance.

Winterbottom will pair up with Michael Caruso in the #18 ZB Commodore, while Scott Pye and Tyler Everingham will share the #20 ZB Commodore.

Set for his 20th Great Race start, Winterbottom is pleased with the team’s direction heading into the Mount Panorama enduro.

“It’s been a good day, coming here to run through all our formalities for Bathurst,” he said.

“That’s been the focus, so not necessarily a Winton test day but we’re testing for Bathurst, so that involved driver changes, brake rotor changes.

“It’s been a really smooth day, great to team up with Michael again and get him in the car for some laps.

“It’s been a really enjoyable day, everyone is in good spirits, they’ve been busy but going to Bathurst, personnel and mood and attitude makes a big difference.”

Team 18 recently unveiled a revised livery to be run on Pye’s car for the Bathurst and Gold Coast rounds, featuring backing from Alspec.

The 32-year-old is fresh off the back of a hat-trick of sixth-place qualifying results at Pukekohe Park Raceway.

“The test here at Winton was fantastic, it’s one of the coolest times of the year to be a week out from heading to Bathurst,” said Pye.

“This test day is more about running through our procedures.

“Driver changes, brake changes and making sure Tyler [Everingham] is as comfortable as possible before heading to the big race.

“It’s certainly been one of my most enjoyable days here at Winton knowing our next time on track is at the mountain.”

Practice 1 at Bathurst will get underway at 11:00 AEDT on Thursday, October 6.