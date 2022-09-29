Opening of The Bend Dragway delayed

The opening of the new dragway at The Bend has been postponed due to adverse weather.

The Bend Dragway was set to host a 400 Thunder Aeroflow Drag Racing Series event in January, but high rainfall means construction will be completed later than planned.

As such, the first visit which 400 Thunder will make to the South Australian venue is that which was already scheduled for March 25-26.

“Whilst work is progressing well, an unseasonably wet winter has delayed the construction timelines more than originally planned,” said The Bend Dragway General Manager Steve Bettes, via a joint The Bend/400 Thunder announcement.

“We are disappointed not to be able to open on the original timetable, but we need this venue finished to the highest level and there will be no shortcuts taken on the quality of the build.”

400 Thunder General Manager Jason Hedges added, “I have personally visited the site and had discussions with the management of The Bend Motorsport Park complex, and I am absolutely blown away at the scale, quality, and vision of what they are building here.

“Without a doubt, this will be a jewel in the crown of Australian drag racing and a welcome addition to our calendar for years to come”.

The Bend and 400 Thunder are working on a three-year agreement to hold events at the $35 million facility.

When complete, it will feature a dual-lane strip of over one kilometre with a 402-metre concrete timed length, lighting for night events, auditorium-style seating, 30,000 square metres of paddock and staging areas, and a 1200-square metre burnout pad.